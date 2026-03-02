Zendaya reportedly marries longtime partner Tom Holland, stylist Law Roach confirms

Zendaya appears to have quietly said, “I do.”

The award-winning actress and producer is reportedly married to actor Tom Holland, after her longtime stylist and close collaborator Law Roach confirmed the news during a red carpet interview at the Actor Awards. Speaking with Access Hollywood, Roach surprised reporters when asked about Zendaya’s relationship status.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said with a laugh before confirming, “It’s very true.”

For an actress who has grown up in front of the world yet fiercely protects her personal life, the understated reveal feels intentional.

Zendaya and Tom Holland met nearly a decade ago on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016. While their chemistry was immediate onscreen, offscreen, they maintained a steady refusal to feed the rumor mill. They didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until 2021, long after fans had speculated.

Even their engagement unfolded quietly. Rumors ignited when Zendaya attended the Golden Globes wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Months later, Holland corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend.

“Fiancée,” he said with a laugh. That simple clarification spoke volumes.

But if there’s a throughline in Zendaya’s career, it’s control. She has carefully shaped her image from Disney Channel breakout to Emmy winner, producer, and fashion authority. That same discipline appears to extend to her relationship.

When she has spoken about Holland, the conversation hasn’t been about spectacle, but rather about safety and collaboration.

She previously described acting opposite him as feeling “second nature,” noting that there’s a particular comfort in sharing scenes with someone you trust completely. For Zendaya, partnership appears rooted in ease.

Holland has echoed that sentiment, calling working with her “a saving grace” and describing the silent glances they share on set when navigating difficult notes from directors. It’s the kind of shorthand only two people deeply aligned can have.

Professionally, their bond continues to intertwine with their work. The couple is slated to reunite onscreen in 2026’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” followed by Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” later that summer.

Still, it’s Zendaya’s posture in all of this that stands out.

In an era where celebrity relationships often unfold in real time on social media, she appears to have chosen something quieter.

If Law Roach is to be believed, Zendaya did it her way.