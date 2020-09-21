Zendaya makes history with Emmy win for ‘Euphoria’

The 24-year-old actress became the youngest to ever win in the category

Loading the player...

Zendaya just made Emmys history!

The 24-year-old star of HBO’s Euphoria just became the youngest person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama. She earned the honor for her role as a drug-addicted teen, Rue, in the provocative series created by Sam Levin and executive produced by Drake.

The former Disney star beat out Hollywood heavy hitters including Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and could hardly contain her excitement during her acceptance speech.

Read More: Tyler Perry honored with Emmys Governor’s Award: “We’re all sewing our own quilts”

“I’m really, really nervous. Ok. Oh gosh…I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy — I don’t really cry,” she said through tears.

Zendaya wins “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for #Euphoria at 2020 #Emmys!



At 24, she’s now the YOUNGEST winner ever in this category. 🍾



pic.twitter.com/TKj6lbGBRR September 21, 2020

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do…And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you’re my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud.”

She also took time to encourage the youth and shout out the work they have been doing amid all the chaos in the country right now.

Read More: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates Emmy win to ‘all the Black women in my life’

“I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she said. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!