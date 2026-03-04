Mary Cosby reportedly not filming as ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ resumes production

Filming for Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 is underway. However, the Salt Lake City crew’s original castmate, Mary Cosby, has not joined the resumed production, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, following the news of the death of Robert Cosby Jr., the “RHOSLC” star’s 23-year-old son, Bravo reportedly halted its scheduled filming of the forthcoming season.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., shared in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Police found Robert Jr., who had previously been open about his battle with addiction on the reality show, unresponsive in Cosby’s home in Utah on Feb. 23. Though the reality star son’s cause of death has not been confirmed, Salt Lake City police told People magazine that they issued a dose of Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat drug overdoses to Robert Jr. before ultimately launching a death investigation.

Since his death, tributes have poured in from across the Bravo franchise, including host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran Cynthia Bailey.

“Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr.,” Cohen shared during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. “This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr.”

Earlier this week, Cosby shared her first social media post since his passing, a heartfelt tribute to her only son.