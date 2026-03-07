Cardi B says Nicki Minaj’s younger sister ‘needs guidance’ after attending her Houston concert

Cardi B is making it clear she’s not interested in extending her long-running feud with Nicki Minaj to include the rapper’s younger sister.

The Bronx hitmaker recently addressed Ming Li, Minaj’s 20-year-old half-sister, after the reality TV personality attended a stop on Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” in Houston on March 4. Videos circulating online showed Li enjoying the show and rapping along with Cardi’s music from the crowd.

Li, who appears on the Zeus Network series “Baddies Gone Wild,” also weighed in on the situation through her Instagram Stories, seemingly pushing back against fans who expected her to pick a side.

“Pick a side? No side. Who said you can’t love both?” she wrote. “Y’all just want drama that ain’t nobody but the fans gonna say.”

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, given the years-long tension between Cardi and Nicki Minaj — one of hip-hop’s most talked-about rivalries.

During an X Spaces conversation on Friday, Cardi addressed the situation without mentioning Li by name but made it clear she didn’t see an issue with the young reality star attending her show.

Cardi B speaks on Nicki Minaj’s little sister ming coming to her concert and after party 😳🔥!



—“I just believe the little girl needs guidance.. unfortunately I can’t give it because it’s just to close” pic.twitter.com/3PhOIfUTSA — Saint (@spin4saint) March 6, 2026

“I feel like she needs guidance; she’s a young girl,” Cardi said. “If somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t want to play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they’re not on that type of time.”

The Grammy-winning rapper added that she’s simply not interested in dragging someone Li’s age into the drama.

“I’m too grown to be beefing with somebody that young,” she said, stressing the importance of kindness and avoiding unnecessary pettiness.

Cardi also noted that she wants to keep things peaceful as she focuses on the positive momentum in her life and career.

“I just don’t want no problems,” she said. “Everything’s going really great right now in my life, and I want it to stay that way.”

The complicated history between Cardi and Nicki dates back to 2017, when tensions between the two rappers first surfaced publicly. Their rivalry has included social media back-and-forths, industry shade, and even a highly publicized confrontation during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

The feud resurfaced again last year around the rollout of Cardi’s second album, when the two artists traded barbs online at times involving comments about each other’s families and children.

Li’s appearance at Cardi’s Houston show now adds another unexpected layer to the saga. But for Cardi, at least, it seems clear she has no plans to escalate things further.