Former MSNBC president Rashida Jones is back in the boardroom to lead Piers Morgan’s new media company

A little over a year after Rashida Jones stepped down from her role as president of MSNBC, the media executive has been selected to serve as the CEO of Piers Morgan’s new media company, “Uncensored.”

The new media venture stems from the provocative journalist’s YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” and “History Uncensored.” Now, with the help of Jones and recently raised capital investments from Raine Ventures, Antenna Group and Reuben Brothers, the British reporter hopes to build a new empire.

“Piers developed an incredible platform with Uncensored that’s already going head-to-head with legacy media,” Jones shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “In today’s fragmented media world, audiences are craving real conversations grounded in authenticity, rigor, and open debate. Uncensored not only delivers that—it’s ahead of the curve. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves with Piers and the team to build on the strong foundation they created and scale it into a diverse and profitable network that champions talent and dominates the biggest categories.”

Morgan added: “The ambition for Uncensored has always been to build a global home for fearless, high-engagement content that cuts through the noise. Today’s announcements will help us create exactly that. Rashida Jones is one of the sharpest minds in media and her track record of building and transforming businesses speaks for itself. She has impressed me enormously with her enthusiasm and vision for the Uncensored brand. With this bold, unapologetic, and dynamic leader, plus the backing of an incredible group of investors led by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group, we are now positioned to create one of the biggest new media entities in the world.”

Before deciding to leave MSNBC in January 2025, Jones made history as the first Black executive to run a major news network in 2021. As president, she helped the network reach new heights through her deals with top on-air talent like Rachel Maddow and the investment and launch of digital offerings, including a mobile app and premium subscriptions, while leading coverage of major events like the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

““I knew my default was being a leader, and if I see a gap, if I see an opportunity to be that leader, there’s no version of this where I don’t raise my hand,” Jones said during an appearance at Wesleyan University in November 2025. “I liked the idea of not just writing the stories, telling the stories, but … setting the stage of what types of stories we were going to do.”