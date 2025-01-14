Rashida Jones steps down as president of MSNBC

Rashida Jones is saying goodbye to MSNBC. On Tuesday, the television news executive announced that she is stepping down from her role as the network’s president. Jones reportedly broke the news to MSNBC staff and leadership in a memo.

“I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team. This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you,” Jones said, per NBC News.

In 2021, Jones made history when she stepped into her presidential role, becoming the first Black executive to run a major news network. Taking over the network shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the notorious Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Jones helped MSNBC reach new heights through her deals with top on-air talent like Rachel Maddow and the investment and launch of digital offerings, including a mobile app and premium subscriptions.

Jones’ departure follows the network’s corporate parent, Comcast, plans to spin off its cable TV networks, including MSNBC, into a separate publicly traded company. The new company known as SpinCo, will be comprised of MSNBC, CNBC, the USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYF, and the Golf Channel.

“Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting, and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses. MSNBC is well-positioned for the future,” said Mark Lazarus, the future CEO of SpinCo.

Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC’s senior vice president of content strategy, has been named the interim president and will reportedly work with Lazarus as the network shapes its “collective future together.”