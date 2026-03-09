Shots fired at Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home while singer was inside, police say

Gunfire erupted outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home Sunday afternoon while the singer was inside the residence, according to police, prompting a swift response that ended with a suspect in custody less than an hour later.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:21 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8, at a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, an upscale enclave just outside Beverly Hills.

Authorities say a woman in her 30s fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle toward the property before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported, though people were inside the home at the time.

Police later located and arrested the suspect in a shopping center parking lot in nearby Sherman Oaks after tracking the vehicle from the air.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias said.

Investigators say the gunfire struck the gate of the property and an RV parked in the driveway. Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera confirmed that while the residence itself was not struck, the incident caused damage to the property.

Radio dispatch audio from the incident suggested as many as 10 shots may have been fired, though authorities said they recovered seven shell casings from the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials have not publicly identified the suspect or released details about a possible motive. It was also not immediately clear whether formal charges had been filed.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that Rihanna was home when the shots were fired. Police did not specify whether anyone else in the household was present.

The global pop star reportedly lives at the colonial-style property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple shares three young children, sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023. They also welcomed a daughter, Rocki, roughly five months ago.

The shooting marks another unsettling security incident connected to the singer’s homes in recent years.

In 2018, a man broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills residence and remained inside for about 12 hours before being discovered by the singer’s assistant. The intruder later pleaded no contest to stalking charges.

Sunday’s incident ended without injuries, but it highlights the heightened security concerns that can surround high-profile public figures.



In February, Nina Westbrook shared a death threat sent to her and her husband, NBA star Russell Westbrook, following a disappointing game performance. And just last week, comedian Deon Cole posted screenshots of graphic messages he says he received from angry fans after a joke about Nicki Minaj during the NAACP Image Awards.



For Rihanna, who has been reportedly back in the studio working on long-awaited new music, Sunday’s shooting serves as a stark reminder that fame can come with unpredictable dangers.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.