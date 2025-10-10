A$AP Rocky says daughter Rocki Irish is ‘favorite thing’ he created this year

2025 has been a busy year for A$AP Rocky, from returning to acting in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” and the psychological drama “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” to prepping his fourth upcoming studio album and creative collaborations with Puma.

But of all his 2025 projects, Rocky says his most prized creation isn’t music, film, or fashion—it’s his baby girl.

“My daughter. That’s my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish, man,” the 37-year-old told Complex in a recent interview.

The rapper and his longtime partner, Rihanna, welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Rocki Irish, on Sept. 13. And while he’s been booked and busy, Rocky made it clear that nothing he does in the studio or on screen compares to what he and Rihanna create at home.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

“We had a third designer come in and help — a designer named God,” he jokingly added. “[Who] shaped everything, and we have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”

Rocki joins her big brothers, 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot Rose. And just as Rocky has always been vocal about fatherhood, he made it very clear that he was manifesting becoming a girl-dad one day.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told Elle ahead of Rihanna’s baby reveal. “We’re praying for a girl… I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”



Now that wish has come true. And Rocky appears to be loving life as a girl dad.