Miss Lena James? Jada Pinkett Smith reveals a huge ‘A Different World’ revival bombshell on social media

It appears another Hillman alum is set to return to campus for Netflix’s “A Different World.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred as Lena James on the NBC comedy from 1991 to 1993, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 11) and shared a photo of her outside of a trailer with her character’s name written on the front door.

“She’s back,” Smith shared in the caption, immediately sending fans of “A Different World” into a tizzy.

Smith is joining what seems like an ever-growing list of actors and actresses who starred on the original “A Different World” that are set to return for the upcoming Netflix series. While Netflix hasn’t revealed what Lena James might be up to these days, it won’t be long before it all comes out.

For those needing a refresher, James arrived at Hillman as a freshman from Baltimore, originally with a crush on Dwayne. Soon after that fizzled, she worked at the Pitt and began a relationship with basketball star Dorian Heywood. Of course, that had its own level of drama when her ex, Picolo, played by Tupac Shakur and her old crew from Baltimore showed up on campus.

So far, the “A Different World” reboot has seen familiar faces such as Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell and Cree Summer all attached to reprise their roles from the original. Recently, Jenifer Lewis and Charnele Brown confirmed they would also be joining the cast for the new adaptation, which focuses on the youngest of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne’s children as she navigates her journey at Hillman while trying to get out of the enormous shadow of her parents.

Joining her on her journey at the school are incoming freshmen Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir and Kennedi Reece as Hazel. With all these various teases, Netflix eventually has to let fans know when production is set to wrap and a first trailer is going to drop, right?