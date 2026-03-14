Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker finalize divorce, signaling a new chapter rooted in co-parenting and peace

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are officially closing the chapter on their marriage.

Four months after publicly announcing their split, the former couple has reached a divorce settlement following a custody battle, according to court documents. The agreement, filed Wednesday, March 11, in Fulton County, Georgia, outlines the next steps in finalizing their separation, with a judge requesting additional documents, including a parenting plan and child support details, by March 20.

The two first met in 2011 while filming “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” where Tucker worked as a producer. Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement in 2013 and a wedding the following year, which fans watched unfold in real time.

Over the years, they built a blended family. Together, they share a son, Ace, 9, and a daughter, Blaze, 6. Burruss is also the mother to Riley, who’s 23, while Tucker has a daughter, Kaela, 29, from a previous relationship.

When Burruss initially spoke about the divorce, she framed the decision as deeply personal.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,” she said at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Since then, she’s offered a clearer picture of how that transition has looked in real life.

During a February appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Burruss shared that the turning point in their marriage came months earlier.

“It happened in July,” she said. “That was when I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I can’t do this no more.’”

She declined to go into detail about what led to that moment, but she didn’t shy away from acknowledging that the process hasn’t been without its challenges.

“Sometimes our conversations can get a little intense,” she admitted.

Still, she emphasized that respect has remained at the center of their dynamic.

“For the most part, even if we argue, we still try to be nice to each other,” she said. “We’re co-parenting.”

That effort is already showing up in everyday moments. Burruss shared that she and Tucker recently attended their son’s basketball game together, sitting side by side despite being in the middle of divorce proceedings.

It’s a small but telling example of what they’re working toward.

“I feel like once we’re done with this, we will be able to be great co-parents,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure that all of our kids are happy and that they don’t feel the brunt of our drama.”

For Burruss, this next chapter isn’t just about ending a marriage. It’s about moving forward, prioritizing peace, and redefining what life looks like on the other side.