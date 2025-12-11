Divorce Who?: Kandi Burruss returns to Broadway while Todd Tucker sends his love

Kandi Burruss is proving that even in the middle of a divorce, the show truly must go on.

The Grammy winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum lit up “The View” on Dec. 9 with a dynamic performance of “Perfect” from the Broadway hit & Juliet, belting alongside Gianna Harris, who stars as Juliet. But while Burruss’ vocals soared onstage, the surprise moment happened online: her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, publicly praised her performance.

Tucker, 52, shared a clip of the televised number on Instagram, writing “Great Job @kandi” across the video. In his caption, he doubled down on the support, adding, “@kandi great job! Keep inspiring and doing your thing!!!” Burruss didn’t ignore the gesture. She liked the post and replied with a simple, yet warm heart emoji.

It’s a strikingly gracious exchange for a couple navigating a high-profile split. Burruss filed for divorce in November after 11 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two share son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 6, and have pledged to co-parent as they move forward separately.

Still, Burruss isn’t pretending this chapter is easy. Speaking to The Independent days before her Broadway return, the 49-year-old admitted, “There’s a lot going on right now. Obviously, I’m going through a divorce, so that would be a challenge,” she said with a laugh that carried both honesty and resilience.

But stepping back into theater isn’t just another job for her. It’s a lifeline.

“I feel like that’s why this is the perfect time for me to be a part of this show because it’s really helping me to stay focused and drown out the noise,” she explained. “It’s a lot of stressful stuff happening, but I can refocus and center myself when I go into the gym and take my vocal training and do all those things that’s really about bettering myself.”

That self-betterment is unfolding in & Juliet, the Tony-nominated jukebox musical that imagines a new life for Shakespeare’s Juliet, one where she gets to rewrite her destiny through empowerment and pop anthems. Burruss joins the cast as Angélique beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, marking her first onstage role since her 2018 debut as Mama Morton in Chicago.

In the years since, she’s built an impressive résumé behind the scenes, producing Broadway revivals such as The Piano Lesson (2023) and this year’s Denzel Washington-led Othello. But stepping back under the lights feels like a homecoming, and one with impeccable timing.

Created by Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read and powered by Max Martin’s chart-topping catalog, & Juliet features hits like “Roar,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Confident,” and “I Want It That Way.” Under Luke Sheppard’s direction and Jennifer Weber’s choreography, the musical pulses with second chances, self-discovery, and pure pop joy.

Which is why Burruss’ moment on The View landed exactly as it did: a woman in transition, refusing to be dimmed, receiving support from someone who once stood beside her, and still rooting for her from afar.

If & Juliet is about rewriting your story, Kandi Burruss is already turning the page.



Watch the sneak preview of what to expect from Burruss as Angelique in ‘& Juliet .