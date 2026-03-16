Gervonta Davis eyes summer return with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz rematch in the works

Gervonta “Tank” Davis might finally be getting back to business.

After months of uncertainty, the undefeated boxer is reportedly in advanced talks to face Isaac Cruz in a rematch that could land this summer. The fight is expected to take place at 140 pounds, a shift from their first meeting at lightweight.

The update comes from Mike Coppinger, who says the deal is moving toward the finish line.

If it happens, it would mark Davis’ first fight since his controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025, a result that didn’t sit well with fans who felt Roach had done enough to win.

A rematch with Roach was expected, but plans shifted. Davis briefly explored an exhibition with Jake Paul, which never came together. Around the same time, legal issues began to cloud his return, including an arrest warrant tied to multiple allegations.

Those complications also impacted his standing in the sport. Davis was stripped of his WBA lightweight title, though he remains a “champion in recess,” meaning a path back to the belt is still technically on the table.

Also Read:WBA strips Gervonta Davis of lightweight title after domestic violence arrest warrant

Now, a second fight with Cruz could reset the narrative.

When the two first met in 2021, Davis won by unanimous decision, but it wasn’t easy. Cruz’s pressure and durability pushed him the full distance, making it one of the more competitive fights of Davis’ career. Along with Roach, Cruz remains one of the few fighters to take Davis to the scorecards.

Running it back at 140 adds another layer. The weight jump could open the door to bigger matchups and new challenges, with fighters like Keyshawn Davis already being mentioned as future opponents.

For Davis, though, the immediate focus is clear: get back in the ring, settle unfinished business, and remind people exactly who he is.