Meagan Good celebrates one year of marriage to Jonathan Majors with a heartfelt tribute

Actress Meagan Good is sharing a heartfelt glimpse into her relationship with Jonathan Majors, offering fans a celebratory update as the couple celebrates their first year of marriage.

In a recent Instagram post, Good paid tribute to Majors on their anniversary, adding to a growing series of public moments highlighting their bond.

“The greatest love story I’ve ever known… You. Changed. My. Life. .. in every way I’ve ever dreamed ..and hoped for .. in ways I didn’t know were tangible,” the caption started. “I love you. With every breath I take ..and then- whatever is next ; I will still love you eternally . I pray our spirits existence- exists alongside each other inside of God forever.” To cap it off, she signed it, “Happy Number 1 My Love of Life . ~Mrs Majors”

Good and Majors were first publicly linked in May 2023, at a time when the actor was facing significant legal challenges tied to a domestic assault case involving his ex-girlfriend. Despite the scrutiny surrounding Majors, Good stood by him throughout the process, often appearing in court and publicly supporting him.

In April 2024, Majors was sentenced after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. He avoided jail time but was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person intervention program, along with ongoing mental health counseling.

Through it all, Good has spoken openly about finding peace and clarity in her personal life. In interviews, including conversations with “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Breakfast Club,” she described this period as one of the happiest seasons she has experienced.

“I can’t stop smiling,” she said in a 2025 interview, reflecting on her relationship and personal growth. Good has also emphasized her faith as a guiding force, noting that while her journey may not always make sense to others, she feels aligned with where she is.

Their engagement in November 2024 marked a major milestone for the couple, signaling a commitment that has continued to draw both public interest and conversation online.

Good’s latest post adds a more intimate layer to that story, showing a side of the relationship rooted in gratitude, love, and resilience. For many fans, it reflects not just a romance, but a partnership that has endured public scrutiny and personal challenges.

Before her relationship with Majors, Good was married to producer and author DeVon Franklin. The two finalized their divorce in 2022 after nearly a decade of marriage.

Now, as her relationship with Majors continues to evolve, Good has made it clear she’s embracing this chapter fully. As she’s said herself, despite the ups and downs of recent years, she’s found a sense of joy and peace that stands out.