Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry released from hospital months after devastating pageant fall

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is out of the hospital and continuing her recovery, nearly four months after a frightening fall during the 2025 Miss Universe preliminary competition left her with a serious brain injury.

Henry, 28, was released from medical care in Thailand and remains under close supervision as she begins the next phase of her recovery, according to reporting from People. While the update marks a major step forward, she has not yet resumed her pageant duties or returned to public appearances.

The incident occurred last November, in Bangkok, when Henry fell through an opening in the stage while competing in the evening gown portion of the preliminary competition. The fall resulted in a fracture, intracranial hemorrhage, and multiple injuries, including facial lacerations and a loss of consciousness that required intensive care and around-the-clock monitoring.

Since the accident, the Miss Universe Organization has covered all medical, rehabilitation and living expenses tied to her treatment in Thailand, including accommodations for her mother and sister, who remained by her side. The organization has also committed to covering future medical costs related to her injuries.

Henry has offered glimpses into her recovery in recent weeks. In a February Instagram post, she described the experience as a season of “restoration and renewal,” writing that the fall “shifted everything” but revealed a strength she didn’t know she had.

“A fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed,” she shared.

Still, the impact of the incident has extended beyond the pageant stage. Legal representatives confirmed Henry has not been able to return to her work as an ophthalmology resident since the fall.

While her release from the hospital signals progress, her recovery is ongoing. For now, Henry’s focus remains on healing after an accident that reshaped both her career and her life.