Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry shares hospital photos months after onstage fall at Miss Universe

Three months after a terrifying fall during the Miss Universe preliminary competition, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is opening up about the road back.

Henry, who competed in the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, shared photos from her hospital bed on Friday (Feb. 13), offering a candid look at the aftermath of the onstage accident that left her with serious injuries. In the images posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old ophthalmology resident is seen lying in bed with an IV in her arm and a blood pressure cuff wrapped around her sleeve.

“This season has redefined restoration and renewal for me,” she wrote in the caption. “At a time when I wanted only to represent Jamaica at my fullest, I faced the most unexpected injury of my life. It shifted everything.”

Henry fell during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition in November 2025. She lost consciousness and was rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand. According to reports at the time, she suffered a fracture, facial lacerations and an intracranial hemorrhage.

The frightening moment quickly drew concern back home. Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, publicly expressed support, saying, “The entire country is praying for you, Gabrielle, and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

In her latest post, Henry reflected on how the accident reshaped her perspective.

“Yet I have learned that a fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed,” she wrote. “My greatest strength has been in choosing to rise, even while I am still on the journey.”

Alongside the hospital images, Henry shared a video of herself in athletic wear, pedaling on a stationary bike with one hand resting on her knee, a visual reminder that recovery is ongoing. She credited the medical teams in both Thailand and Jamaica for guiding her through the process.

“I am deeply grateful to the healthcare professionals who continue to guide me forward. From neurosurgeons and neurologists to nurses and physiotherapists, in Thailand and in Jamaica, each has played a vital role,” she wrote. “Their care, precision and steady encouragement have sustained me through moments of uncertainty.”

Henry closed her message with a note of resolve, framing the incident not as an ending, but as a turning point.

“What happened was not an ending; it marked the beginning of building a stronger legacy, creating impact and leaving a meaningful mark,” she wrote. “I remain committed to making my country proud and to inspiring every person I encounter along the way.”

Her fellow contestants rallied around her in the comments. Miss Universe Argentina 2025 Aldana Masset wrote, “You’re so strong, my queen. Sending you lots of hugs and kisses from afar,” while Miss Universe Indonesia 2025 Sanly Liu added, “My strong queen. Missing you and sending you my prayers always.”

For Henry, the runway moment that stunned audiences has become something else entirely: a chapter defined less by the fall itself and more by the determination to stand again.