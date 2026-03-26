King Combs home in Los Angeles hit in attempted burglary

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, may have been the victim of an attempted home invasion today in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, an employee of the house where King lives with his girlfriend and the home’s owner, Ravyn Tracy, called police early Thursday morning. A follow-up report from the entertainment site also shows a 911 call that Tracy made to the authorities after seeing the suspects on the home’s Ring camera.

Officers reportedly dispatched to the house in the Porter Ranch neighborhood at 12:45 a.m. local time. Authorities said that at first, they were responding to a “shots fired” call, but later clarified that the incident was really a break-in attempt, per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Police said that there was a break-in attempt at the rear door of the residence, but the intruder did not enter the home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People that the suspects tried to enter by breaking the glass sliding door at the rear of the residence, but “fled the location” after the attempt was unsuccessful. The sound of the suspects trying to break the glass may have been initially mistaken for gunfire.

First reported by authorities as a “hot prowl burglary,” which would mean that inhabitants were inside when the suspect tried to enter, the LAPD spokesperson also confirmed that the residents were not home at the time, nor were any other occupants.

King and Tracy appear to have moved into the home in 2024, according to a post the influencer and fashion brand owner made in August of that year.

“Sorry I’ve been missing 💕 we just moved into our first house together . Thanking God, my GMA, Monica, & Kim for the blessings 💕” Tracy wrote on Instagram.



King has made headlines recently in the aftermath of his father’s prostitution conviction, for which the disgraced music mogul is serving 50 months in federal prison. King and his brother Justin say they have a documentary in the works to tell their side of the story about Diddy, who has incurred allegations of sexual abuse, trafficking, and physical assault. The documentary is in response to the one produced by 50 Cent, a known nemesis of Diddy, called “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which outlines the allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.