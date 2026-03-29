‘I F–k with Trump’: Nick Cannon goes MAGA, calls Democrats the ‘party of the KKK’

Nick Cannon claims that he doesn’t care for the Democratic or Republican parties, but he does like President Donald Trump.

“I f–k with Trump,” he said in an episode of his “Big Drive Show” alongside his guest, model Amber Rose.

While speaking with Rose about her turn from a die-hard liberal to a conservative, Cannon shared his own thoughts about the two major political parties.

“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK,” he said. “People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”

He added, “I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.”

Cannon’s statements are a bit oversimplified. The Democratic Party did not found the Ku Klux Klan, though it is true that there were party members affiliated with the white supremacist vigilante organization during the Reconstruction, Black Codes, and Jim Crow eras of the South. The KKK also rose as a result of the failed Reconstruction Era, where southern white Democrats resisted and rejected Republican efforts to integrate formerly enslaved Black people into the rest of society and build protections for them.

When referencing the party that freed enslaved people, Cannon is speaking about the Republican Party’s anti-slavery origins, and Abraham Lincoln, a Republican president who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which outlawed slavery in the Confederate southern states that seceded during the Civil War. Many who opposed Lincoln in the South rejected the Republican Party as a result. The Emancipation Proclamation did not outlaw slavery; that was the ratification of the 13th Amendment passed by Congress in 1865.

What Cannon also did not articulate is that the ideologies of both the Republican and Democratic parties began to change in the 1950s and 60s following milestone Civil Rights cases like Brown v. Board of Education and the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Cannon joins a fringe group of Black celebrities like Rose and Nicki Minaj who are openly supporting Trump. Though some celebrities are actively trying to distance themselves from MAGA, it appears that in his second term as president, those who support Trump feel they can be loud and proud about it.

Lizzo, a few months ago, took to her social media to comment on this phenomenom after Minaj began making pro-Trump stances.

“You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side, she said in a now-deleted video posted in December. “You’re gonna see it. It’s already started, and it’s gonna continue.”

She added, “This is Trump’s first year as president. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. And it’s going to hurt your feelings, and it’s gonna disappoint you,” she said. “And you have to know that there is money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make. And I’m not surprised.”



