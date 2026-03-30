After Nick Cannon’s remarks and Chilli’s FEC donations, a growing number of Black celebrities are showing or maintaining ties to Trump

After a weekend of controversial comments from Black celebrities regarding their support of President Donald Trump, it appears more and more Black celebs have either locked in with Trump or have been discovered to align with some of his staunchest supporters.

For a decade now, there have been Black celebs from across various walks of life, retired athletes to younger niche artists, who have vouched for Trump and, by proxy, his administration, despite all of the evidence, past and present, to make one consider what such a stance would mean. It has also prompted a revised conversation about certain celebrities not standing for any noble causes aside from getting a check and staying out of the way.

During a chat with former outspoken liberal turned conservative Amber Rose, Nick Cannon espoused that “people don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK.” Technically, Cannon is correct, as the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the decade of Reconstruction after the Civil War saw Republican leadership favor the rights of Black men and women. However, his comment failed to mention the ideologies of both Republicans and Democrats in terms of social services and civil rights flipped after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Later, while sharing his beliefs about adhering to W.E.B. Du Bois’s ideology regarding the two-party political system, as expressed in an essay the famed scholar wrote about the 1956 Presidential election, Cannon made it clear he strongly supported Trump.

“Motherf–ker’s cleaning house! He’s doing what he said he was gonna do,” Cannon said. “We got the Gulf of America now! He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country. “I f–k with Trump.”

WATCH💥: Nick Cannon says Democrats are the “Party of the KKK”



“I f*** with Trump!!!”



Cannon calls out the Democratic Party’s historic ties to the Ku Klux Klan while noting that the Republican Party, under Abraham Lincoln, actually freed the slaves.



He doesn’t hold back —… pic.twitter.com/oXAISKCwjJ — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) March 28, 2026

Cannon joins a subtly growing list of Black celebs who are backing Trump in their own way and one that quickly denounced any affiliation with him.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper had long made her pivot to Trump and MAGA world after years of bashing the President on social media. However, last November, she struck a different tone, praising Trump and describing herself as his “number one fan.”

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work…He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him,” Minaj told an audience during a “Trump Accounts” summit in Washington D.C. in January.

The President reiterated his message about Minaj’s support during a Black History Month event at the White House in February.

Amber Rose

Once one of the President and MAGA’s fiercest critics, the model turned conservative influencer made her allegiances known during the 2024 Presidential election, even being invited to speak during the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said on stage at the convention. The mother of two Black sons reiterated those beliefs during her conversation with Cannon, “Democrats don’t care about Black people,” adding, “They don’t care about people of color, and the Republicans do. And that’s a misconception.”

Chilli

On Saturday, Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas, of TLC fame, found herself in hot water, having to answer for not only resharing a social media post promoting a false conspiracy about Michelle Obama and her gender, but also for several donations she made to various Trump-related political action committees during the 2024 Presidential election.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print,” she wrote, while asking for grace during this time.

Despite her update to her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, she still follows a few notable MAGA influencers, including Donald Trump Jr., Tomi Lahren and Dean Cain. After her subsequent apology and clarification of her donations, she unfollowed Byron Donalds.

Waka Flocka

The Atlanta rapper has often claimed he wasn’t affiliated with either major political party, but when it comes to Trump, he’s still riding with the President. In a series of tweets on Thursday (March 26), Waka explained that while Trump’s “process” might be “harsh,” it always ends with “grace.”

“One thing I learned about being an American and traveling in the world only us Americans think locally while everyone else think globally and I our news show us things that the world don’t see and vice versa, but I’m sticking with my president… respectfully,” he wrote.