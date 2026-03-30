When Cardi B’s Grow-Good will restock after selling out in the first hour of presale

If you’re hoping to score some of Cardi B’s Grow-Good, stay in line!

After launching the presale for the new haircare line last week — and the entire sale selling out within the first hour — the 33-year-old rap star announced a restock is coming soon.

“Guys, so you sold out every single product from Grow Good within one hour,” the freshly minted haircare entrepreneur said in a video filmed in the midst of her buzzworthy “Miss Drama” tour.

“It’s like overwhelming requests, but do not worry because we will be restocking on the actual drop day on April 15, on Grow-Good’s birthday,” she continued, adding how she barely had time to snag a few of the products for herself beyond a bottle or two. “The request is so overwhelming, I don’t even have stuff for myself. So I just want to say thank you, everybody. I am so tired, I’m so busy, I’m so sleep deprived, but we get into it. Thank you guys, so so much.”

The “I Like It” rapper announced Grow-Good was on the way in February and, a month later, revealed the product line, with an emphasis on repair, would include a shampoo, conditioner, hydrating mask, and serum, all priced ranging from $14.99 to $19.99. The shampoo and conditioners, formulated with ingredients like avocado oil and no sulfates, also come in two different strengths, “soft serve” and “soft serve +.”

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair,” Cardi told Women’s Wear Daily ahead of the presale. “I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

When the line officially arrives, Grow-Good will be releasing exclusively online at growgood.beauty on April 15 before eventually hitting the TikTok shop.

The “Bodega Baddie” performer has been promoting the new line amid her headlining “Little Miss Drama” tour, celebrating her second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” which has already taken her to arenas and stadiums across the U.S. and will soon find her in Toronto.