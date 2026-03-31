Black content creator Derrick Downey Jr.’s ‘DualShot’ hits #1 in app store after launch

Derrick Downey Jr., a viral Black content creator known for his unique storytelling videos, has launched a new mobile app called DualShot Recorder and it is already making waves.

Within 24 hours of its release, the app climbed to the No. 1 spot among paid apps in the Photo & Video category on the Apple App Store, signaling strong early demand from creators.

DualShot Recorder is designed to solve a common problem in today’s content landscape: the need to film both vertical and horizontal video formats. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram favor vertical (9:16), while YouTube and traditional formats still rely on horizontal (16:9). Until now, creators often had to film twice or compromise quality by cropping footage.

Downey’s app eliminates that issue. Using an iPhone’s dual rear cameras, DualShot Recorder allows users to capture both vertical and horizontal video simultaneously with a single tap. The result is two fully formatted, synchronized video files saved directly to the device, ready for different platforms without additional editing.

The app also includes features aimed at both casual users and professionals. It supports 4K and 1080p recording at multiple frame rates and provides a real-time storage estimator during filming.

Another standout feature is its pricing and privacy model. The app is available as a one-time purchase, avoiding subscription fees, and does not require user accounts or collect personal data. All processing is done locally on the device.

Downey, who built a large online following through creative videos, including clips featuring neighborhood squirrels, developed the app under his DDJR Productions banner. His transition from content creator to tech entrepreneur highlights a growing trend of creators building tools tailored to their own workflows.

The app is currently available for iPhone models with dual-camera capabilities, such as the iPhone XS and newer. An Android version is reportedly in development.

With its early success and clear use case, DualShot Recorder is quickly positioning itself as a practical tool for modern content creators navigating multiple platforms.