Offset hospitalized after shooting incident outside Florida casino

Rapper Offset is recovering in a Florida hospital after being shot in Hollywood on Monday evening, according to his representatives and local authorities.

A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is in stable condition and under close medical supervision. “He is stable and being closely monitored,” the statement said, adding that he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The incident reportedly took place near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major entertainment venue in South Florida. According to a statement cited by TMZ from the Seminole Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in a valet area shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities also confirmed that two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, though no further details about suspects or motives have been released. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say there is no continued threat to the public.

Offset rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group became one of the most influential acts of the 2010s, scoring major hits like “Bad and Boujee” and releasing chart-topping projects including their studio album, “Culture.”

In recent years, Offset has focused on his solo career, releasing albums such as “Father of 4” and more recent projects that continued to build his profile beyond the group.

The shooting comes more than three years after a personal tragedy for the rapper. In 2022, Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Ball, a member of Migos and cousin of Offset, was fatally shot in Houston. The event deeply affected Offset and the broader hip-hop community.

As of now, no additional information has been provided about the circumstances surrounding Monday’s shooting. Authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation develops.