30 years in the making: Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox mark return to ‘The Young and the Restless’ with proof their chemistry is still there

One of daytime television’s steamiest romances is coming back around for a new generation.

Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox, two veterans of “The Young & The Restless,” are returning to the beloved soap opera as Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons, reprising characters that had America locked in with their every move in the ’90s.

In a series of promo clips uploaded to the show’s Instagram account earlier this week, Moore and Fox are seen side by side as they tease viewers about their returns to Genoa City.

“We’re young, restless and reunited,” Moore begins.

“That’s right, Stephanie and Malcolm are back and bringing the drama,” Fox chimes in.

“It all starts next week on ‘Y&R’. Don’t miss it.”

Although the news of the two actors’ return was announced in February, the promotion for their multi-week return has kicked into overdrive. In select clips, Moore’s Winters and Fox’s Simmons can be seen interacting, including one proper soap-bombshell moment that had fans ready to watch the whole drama now.

Moore has returned to the beloved soap opera on several occasions. As his character was the half-brother of the late Neil Winters, played by Kristoff St. John, he has made guest appearances in 2014, 2019 and 2023. In a tribute episode to St. John, who died in 2019, Moore held up a photo of him and told those around him during the show’s 50th anniversary celebration, “When it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up. Whatever it takes.”

Before he became a heartthrob as the host of “Soul Train” and as a star in several movies and television shows across his long career in Hollywood, Moore starred on “The Young & The Restless” from 1994 to 2005. Fox’s time on the show didn’t last as long as Dr. Stephanie Simmons, who hasn’t been seen in Genoa City since 1995. Still, Fox used her time on the show as a launching pad for a film career that included roles such as “Independence Day,” “Set It Off,” “Soul Food,” and “Why Don’t Fools Fall In Love.”

However, it was “The Young & The Restless” that helped her land her big break in “Independence Day.” After the wife of one of the film’s producers saw her on “Y&R.”

“Thank God the producer’s wife, Bill Fay, his wife was pregnant at the time, sitting at home watching Young and the Restless, which I was on,” Fox told Lena Waithe in a 2025 interview for her “Legacy Talk” podcast. Ultimately, after six callbacks, Fox landed the role.

Moore and Fox’s return isn’t the only big news for “Young & The Restless” fans. The show is set to embark on a few crossover episodes with another hit CBS soap opera, “Beyond The Gates, beginning in June, according to Deadline.