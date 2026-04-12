Drew Sidora ordered to vacate home as estranged husband Ralph Pittman awarded primary custody of kids

A judge has ordered actress and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora to vacate her shared home with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

The update comes after the couple officially separated almost three years ago. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ruled that due to the “current financial circumstances of the parties,” Sidora and Pittman must continue splitting the expenses of the home until she has moved out. The reality star has a deadline of May 31 to leave the home.

Pittman will temporarily take over primary custody of their two children, Machai and Aniya, during the school year. Previously, Sidora had primary custody. In August, she and Pittman will have an alternating weekend schedule.

According to TMZ, the judge’s decision came after claims that under Sidora’s custody, the children had excessive absences from school.

Addressing this latest update, the lawyer for Sidora told the publication, “This matter is still being actively litigated, and is in the middle of the final trial. The Second Temporary Order is, in fact, temporary, and does not reflect the final outcome of the case.”

The couple both filed for divorce in 2023, after nine years of marriage, within one hour of each other.

Sidora said at the time of her filing, “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the two. She later called Pittman a serial cheater and said he was mentally and financially abusive in their relationship, as well as physically aggressive on one occasion.

In recent seasons of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sidora showed that she and Pittman were still living together, but he was in the basement and was allowed upstairs to prepare their children for school in the mornings.