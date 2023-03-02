RHOA: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman file for divorce

The couple, who have appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" since season 13, have officially split. Both filed for divorce on Monday.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are officially splitting. The couple, currently on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” publicly announced their decision to end their marriage.

The news came on Wednesday, Pittman saying, “Love is a beautiful thing,” in a statement obtained by People. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Ralph Pittman (left) and Drew Sidora (right) arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September. This couple filed for divorce Monday. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

“Drew and I have decided to file for divorce,” he continued. “We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Per the outlet, Pittman and Sidora both filed for divorce on Monday, with the Atlanta “Real Housewife” filing her divorce petition just an hour before her estranged husband. “The Game” actress’ petition details “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation,” while Pittman’s filing requests joint legal and physical custody of the two children the couple have together, 7-year-old son Machai and 5-year-old daughter Aniya.

The pair did not hide their marital woes from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which

Sidora joined in season 13. The reality series highlighted various spats and issues between the two, including an incident involving Pittman’s former assistant, who was fired after Sidora learned of a suspicious text message she sent to Pittman.

Many of their disagreements lead to involvement from other “RHOA” cast members, including Kenya Moore, who called Pittman “disrespectful” last season.

On a cast trip, while Sidora shared with the others how the incident made her uncomfortable, Pittman defended himself and questioned Sidora’s perspective. Moore went on to say to his face it “would piss me the f–k off” if her husband spoke to her that way, telling Pittman he was actively tearing Sidora down.

Bravo has yet to announce a release date for season 15 of “RHOA.” Former episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

