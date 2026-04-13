Gabby Sidibe shares pointed response to criticism of toddlers’ hair: ‘I didn’t have kids for the esthetic’

Actress Gabby Sidibe is speaking out after facing criticism online about her toddlers’ hair, making it clear she has little patience for unsolicited parenting advice.

Sidibe shared posts on Threads, which quickly gained traction and drew over 230,000 views, calling out followers who had been commenting on her children’s hair and warning that anyone who continued would be blocked. Her message was direct; she is not interested in outside opinions on how she raises or presents her kids.

Sidibe explained that while her children’s hair is cared for, the reality of raising toddlers means things don’t stay perfect for long. She noted that their hair is brushed regularly, but between playing, eating, and typical day-to-day activity, it can quickly become messy again. Rather than constantly redoing it to meet online expectations, she prioritizes practicality.

She also shared more details about her routine, explaining that her daughter’s hair is braided weekly, not redone immediately at the first sign of frizz. For Sidibe, that approach reflects a broader parenting philosophy. She emphasized that she “didn’t have kids for the esthetic,” pushing back on the idea that children need to look polished at all times for public consumption.

In a follow-up message, Sidibe doubled down on her stance, saying she is already “fighting for my life” as a parent and has no desire to perform perfection on social media. Her comments highlight a growing pushback among parents who reject unrealistic standards often amplified online.

The actress’ response has resonated with many parents online, sparking conversation about boundaries, parenting pressures, and the expectations placed on families in the age of social media.