Offset performs at Arkansas festival days after shooting incident

Rapper Offset made a quick return to the stage just days after being injured in a shooting outside a Florida casino, showing up in a wheelchair for a scheduled performance before standing to engage fans.

According to People, the 34-year-old artist performed at the University of Arkansas’s Rowfest on April 11, less than a week after the incident. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, had been shot on April 6 outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Authorities said the situation stemmed from a fight that escalated.

Despite the injury, which officials confirmed was not life-threatening, Offset appeared determined to keep his commitment to fans. Videos shared on social media showed him arriving on stage in a wheelchair before eventually standing during parts of his set. He performed several songs, including the hit “Bad and Boujee,” originally released with his group Migos.

In a post shared after the performance, Offset captioned images and clips from the event with “REAL LOVE,” acknowledging the crowd’s support during his recovery. His appearance marked a rapid comeback following his brief hospitalization at Memorial Regional Hospital, where he received treatment before being released.

The incident that led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police confirmed that rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the altercation, though not on charges related to the shooting itself. He was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and later released on bond. His legal team has denied any involvement in the shooting, stating clearly that he has not been charged in connection with gunfire.

A second individual detained at the scene has not been charged, and authorities have not yet publicly identified a suspect responsible for the shooting. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened during the altercation.