Joseline Hernandez announces pregnancy with husband, Balistic Beats

Joseline Hernandez has announced she is expecting a child with her husband, Balistic Beats, marking a new chapter for the reality star and entrepreneur.

The announcement came via social media on April 15, where Hernandez shared a series of photos showing her baby bump while posing alongside her husband. The post quickly drew attention, with fans and fellow celebrities offering congratulatory messages. According to The Shade Room, Hernandez later confirmed she is nearly two months pregnant.

Speaking about the pregnancy in an interview with TheShadeRoom, Hernandez said her main priority is ensuring a healthy baby. She also revealed that while she has been dealing with typical early pregnancy symptoms like morning sickness, she is otherwise feeling well. A recent doctor’s visit confirmed that everything is progressing normally, though she noted ongoing checkups will continue as expected.

Hernandez described this period as a shift toward a more grounded lifestyle, explaining that she has stepped back from some of her professional commitments to focus on her growing family. She emphasized the importance of positive energy and support during this time, saying she is embracing a “new beginning.”

This will be Hernandez’s second child. She previously welcomed her daughter Bonnie Bella in 2016. Over the years, she has publicly credited Balistic Beats with playing an active and supportive role in raising her daughter, often praising his involvement as a co-parent.

The couple, who confirmed their marriage in 2022, have shared parts of their relationship publicly, including through their own media projects. Hernandez has previously spoken about the strength of their partnership, describing it as built on mutual support and balance.

The pregnancy news adds to what she describes as a period of personal growth, following milestones like her sobriety journey and a renewed focus on family life.