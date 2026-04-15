Ye postpones Marseille show amid push by French authorities to block concert

Rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has postponed his planned concert in Marseille after French authorities indicated they would attempt to block the event from taking place.

According to the Associated Press, the performance was scheduled for June 11 at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. However, mounting political pressure and public backlash led to uncertainty around whether the show would be allowed to proceed.

After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

In a statement shared on social media, Ye said the decision to postpone was his own, adding that he needed time as people come to understand what he described as his efforts to make amends. “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show… until further notice,” he wrote.

The move follows comments from French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, whose office said officials were exploring “all possibilities” to prevent the concert from taking place. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan had also publicly opposed the event, stating that the city should not host figures associated with hateful rhetoric.

The controversy surrounding Ye stems from a series of antisemitic remarks and actions in recent years that have drawn widespread condemnation. His past statements and projects, including a song and merchandise referencing Nazi imagery, have led to backlash from governments, industry figures, and the public.

I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends



I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it



My fans are everything to me



Looking forward to the next shows



See you at the top of the globe 🌏 — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

The situation in France comes shortly after Ye was barred from entering the United Kingdom, where he had been scheduled to headline a major music festival. That decision further highlighted the international response to his recent controversies.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Ye has made public attempts to address the situation. Earlier this year, he issued an apology, attributing some of his past behavior to a mental health episode. In his latest message, he reiterated his responsibility while emphasizing his connection to fans, saying he did not want them caught in the middle of the situation.

For now, the Marseille concert remains postponed indefinitely, with no new date announced. The development underscores the continued impact of Ye’s public controversies on his global career, as officials and organizers weigh the balance between artistic expression and public accountability.