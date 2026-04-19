Obama and Zohran Mamdani share a Bronx moment that’s about more than story time

There’s something endearing about seeing political heavyweights sitting cross-legged on the floor with kids.

That’s how New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama met face-to-face for the first time Saturday, Apr. 18, inside a Bronx childcare center, reading to children and greeting families.

The visit was light on its surface. The two laughed with students, read from a children’s book, and even joined in singing “Wheels on the Bus.”

But there was policy behind the beat.

“In between singing wheels on the bus, the two leaders discussed the Mayor’s vision for the City and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible,” Mamdani’s press secretary Joe Calvello said.

Before entering the classroom, the two also met privately, according to a source familiar with the planning. Their teams had been trying to arrange an in-person meeting since Mamdani’s election last November, with the opportunity arising when Obama was in New York this weekend. Politico first reported the meeting.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has made universal childcare a cornerstone of his administration. He has already secured state funding to expand universal pre-K and plans to extend childcare access to some 2-year-olds beginning next fall.

Obama, who did not endorse Mamdani in 2025, had previously spoken with him before Election Day. During that call, he emphasized the scrutiny Mamdani would face and encouraged him to focus on building a strong team, advice that underscored the shift from campaigning to governing.

Neither man took questions Saturday, briefly waving to reporters as they left.

The meeting comes as Mamdani also navigates tensions with Donald Trump, who recently criticized the mayor’s proposed tax on high-value second homes. Mamdani said he wasn’t surprised by the pushback.