Tiny Harris says she ‘wasn’t affected’ by 50 Cent’s attacks on her appearance

Tiny Harris seems to have shrugged off any disrespect that 50 Cent meant toward her when he posted unflattering photos of her on his Instagram.

“I felt like it was uncalled for, because I feel like if you’re a man and you’re dealing with another man, you should keep the beef between you and that man,” she said on the “Tamron Hall Show“.

But Harris said on the daytime talk show that her sons, King and Domani, who dropped disses against 50 in response, were much more offended than she. Even her husband, T.I., who was originally the one feuding with the “Many Men” rapper, wasn’t crazy about their children getting involved.

“I wasn’t as affected as my family was,” she continued. “They really felt some kind of way. I was like, ‘Whatever.’ I appreciate them for wanting to step up.”

On the Breakfast Club, Harris expressed the same sentiment that her family felt more of a need to defend her than she did, though she did feel like it was a “proud moment” watching her sons stand up for her and show off their skills. She praised Domani, who shook the internet when he dropped the diss track, “Ms. Jackson,” where he rapped addressing 50’s mother.

“I felt like the songs were really good, especially Domani when he went in with the ‘Ms. Jackson,’ I was like ‘Damn, where’d this come from?'”

But she did tell hosts Charlemagne, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren Lorosa that she tried to censor her son King at one point, but he wouldn’t listen to her.

“King, he took it very personal, and he was just going so far. And I kept calling King, ‘Take this down, take this down right now!’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I can’t, mama.”

This isn’t the first time a rapper has taken verbal shots at Harris unprovoked. She divulged on the radio show that when the late Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls dissed her and her Xscape bandmates on his single, “Just Playing (Dreams)” by calling them ugly, she was just as calm about the disrespect then as she is now. It took a while after the “Juicy” rapper chased them down from club to club trying to speak to the girl group, but eventually Harris heard him out.

“He was really nice, he apologized, and he told me, ‘Y’all are beautiful, and I’m ugly my damn self,’” she said, adding later that she didn’t bother to put him in his place either.

“He didn’t leave any room for me to curse him out,” she said.

It was the same night that he finally spoke to Harris in person to apologize that Biggie was shot and killed while driving in a car in Los Angeles. Harris said that though she had elected to speak to Biggie that night, her Xscape bandmate Kandi Burruss did not, and Burruss regretted not having a conversation upon hearing the news.

“After that, when he passed, and we heard the shooting happened, she was like ‘damn, I kind of wish I would’ve said something.'”