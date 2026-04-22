Mike Tomlin joins NBC as NFL studio analyst after stepping down as Steelers coach

After nearly two decades on the sidelines, Mike Tomlin is making a major career shift. The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is set to join NBC as a studio analyst for its flagship pregame show, Football Night in America, according to reports confirmed by ESPN.

Tomlin, 53, stepped down from his role with the Steelers in January 2026, ending a remarkable 19-year tenure that made him the longest-serving head coach in North American professional sports at the time of his departure. His move into broadcasting marks the first time since 2007 that he will not be coaching during an NFL season.

During his time in Pittsburgh, Tomlin built one of the most consistent coaching records in modern football. He compiled a 193–114–2 regular-season record and notably never had a losing season. In just his second year, he led the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII, becoming the youngest head coach at the time to win a Super Bowl title. That record was later surpassed by Sean McVay in 2022.

The Steelers returned to the Super Bowl the following season but fell to the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite continued regular-season success, Tomlin’s later years were marked by limited postseason progress. His last playoff win came during the 2016 season, and his final game as head coach was a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in January 2026.

Tomlin now follows a familiar path taken by his predecessor, Bill Cowher, who transitioned to a successful broadcasting career after leaving the Steelers in 2007. Cowher joined CBS and never returned to coaching.

Sources indicate discussions between Tomlin and NBC intensified earlier in April, ultimately leading to his hiring. Known for his sharp insight and distinctive speaking style, Tomlin is expected to bring a strong analytical presence to the network’s NFL coverage.