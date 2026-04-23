Nicki Minaj to attend the White House Correspondents’ dinner in latest display of support for Trump

The alliance between President Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj seems to be stronger than ever. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper is reportedly slated to attend the White House Correspondents’ dinner this weekend.

The Washington Times, the D.C. conservative daily, first reported and wrote that Fox News confirmed that Minaj will join the gala as a guest on Sunday (April 26). This also marks the first time Trump is expected to attend the dinner, after skipping out on it last year, and during his first term.

To those who have been following Minaj over the last few months, the report is unshocking as she has turned from a former critic of the policies Trump’s administration champions to his “No.1 fan.” The two began engaging in a type of professional partnership when Minaj praised Trump online in November for taking action against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, a claim that has been contested by reports that both Christian and Muslim Nigerians are facing violence in the country from different groups with various motivations.

Trump invited Minaj to the U.N. to speak alongside the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Mike Waltz, which she enthusiastically accepted. From then on, the 43-year-old Trinidad-born artist has attended events like Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, sharing the stage with the widow of Charlie Kirk, a move that earned her a decent amount of backlash, even from fellow celebrities. She also supported Trump at a U.S. Treasury event, where she was gifted a Trump Gold Card to fast-track her U.S. residency paperwork.

President Trump has also publicly praised Minaj, saying that she is “beautiful” and “she gets it.”

Not only has Minaj been speaking out in support of the president and his administration, she has also gone up against his naysayers, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom she calls “Gav Nots” and “new scum” online. She also attacked independent journalist Don Lemon, using a homophobic slur while criticizing him for covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota, where demonstrators occupied a church.