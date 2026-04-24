‘A Different World’ revival takes shape as production wraps in Atlanta

Production has officially wrapped on the sequel series to the classic sitcom “A Different World,” according to Tudum, marking a major step forward for one of television’s most influential portrayals of Black college life.

Filming concluded in Atlanta on the new series, which returns viewers to the fictional historically Black college, Hillman College. The sequel centers on Deborah, played by Maleah Joi Moon, who is introduced as the daughter of original characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. Those roles are reprised by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison.

The updated storyline follows Deborah and her peers as they navigate academics, relationships and identity on a modern college campus. The show is expected to run for 10 half-hour episodes.

New cast additions include Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Coach Coles and Norman Nixon Jr. as Professor Baptiste. Returning cast members from the original series include Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders, reprising their roles as Charmaine Brown and Gina Deveaux.

Behind the scenes, Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. She is joined by Debbie Allen, who returns as a director and executive producer after playing a major role in shaping the original series.

The revival also brings back several other legacy cast members in recurring roles, reinforcing its connection to the original show while introducing a new generation of characters.

Originally airing from 1987 to 1993, “A Different World” was a groundbreaking spinoff of “The Cosby Show” and became known for tackling social issues while highlighting life at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The sequel aims to continue that legacy while reflecting the realities of today’s students.

An official release date has not yet been announced, but anticipation remains high as fans await the return to Hillman College.