Megan Thee Stallion confirms split with Klay Thompson after cheating allegations: ‘I need a REAL break’

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are done.

The rapper confirmed she ended her relationship with the four-time NBA champion, writing in her Instagram Stories, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got “cold feet” Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘”monogamous”???? B-tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y’all.”

A rep for Megan confirmed the split to TMZ, telling the outlet, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Megan Thee Stallion implies she got cheated on by Klay Thompson in new IG story post pic.twitter.com/a8Yep8HUdJ — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) April 25, 2026

The couple went official last summer after vacationing together, and they made their first red carpet appearance at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. At the time, Meg referred to Thompson as the “nicest person” she had ever met.

Throughout 2025 and well into 2026, the couple were inseparable at times with Meg courtside for Klay’s games and the two doting upon each other on Instagram, TikTok and more. During a lavish birthday celebration for Thompson in February, the Houston rapper surprised him with a live performance from Bone Thugs N Harmony, his favorite group.

In February, the “Body” rapper alluded to manifesting her engagement to Thompson during a conversation with members of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team. After Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight got engaged during the Games in Italy, Megan joked that one day it would be her in the same position as someone’s fiancée.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” she said, reacting to a video of the Team USA stars’ proposal. “I’m manifesting my engagement too.”

Now it appears Thompson has spoiled that dream for the H-Town Hottie, at least for now.