Pregnant Chicago undergoes rare surgery to remove 27-pound fibroids, preserves baby and fertility

A pregnant woman in Chicago is recovering after a rare and complex surgery to remove massive uterine fibroids without harming her unborn child, according to People.

Brionna Johnson began experiencing severe symptoms after becoming pregnant in December 2025. Although she had previously been diagnosed with multiple fibroids in 2024, she said they had not caused significant issues until her pregnancy. As the tumors grew, they began pressing against her uterus and surrounding organs, leading to pain and rapid abdominal enlargement.

Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that develop in or around the uterus. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, they can cause symptoms such as pelvic pain, heavy bleeding and abdominal pressure, though some patients remain asymptomatic.

Johnson said several doctors initially advised her to terminate the pregnancy and undergo a hysterectomy to remove the fibroids and prevent recurrence. Unwilling to take that route, she sought a second opinion.

She was later treated by Dr. Pierre Johnson at Loretto Hospital, who agreed to attempt a high-risk surgery while preserving the pregnancy. At 17 weeks pregnant, Johnson underwent a procedure to remove fibroids weighing a total of 27 pounds.

The operation was completed successfully, with the baby unharmed. Dr. Johnson later described it as one of the most remarkable cases of his career.

The fibroids had significantly impacted Johnson’s body, causing her to gain around 20 pounds in just 10 weeks and making her appear much further along in her pregnancy. Medical experts note that hormonal changes during pregnancy, particularly increased estrogen levels, can accelerate fibroid growth and worsen symptoms.

Following the surgery, Johnson reported feeling relief and said she has started to notice normal pregnancy movements. She is now expected to carry her pregnancy to term, with a due date in August 2026.

The case highlights both the challenges and possibilities in managing fibroids during pregnancy. While surgery is typically avoided due to risks, carefully selected cases and specialized expertise can lead to positive outcomes.

Johnson described the experience as life-changing, saying she now feels she has a renewed chance at motherhood.