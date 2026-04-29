US gas prices climb to four-year peak as Iran talks stall

U.S. gasoline prices have climbed to their highest level in four years, according to the New York Times, reflecting renewed tensions tied to stalled diplomatic talks involving Iran.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.18 on April 28. This marks the highest level since April 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy markets.

The latest increase, a 1.6% jump in a single day, is the sharpest percentage rise in over a month. Analysts point to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty as the main driver, particularly the deadlock in negotiations involving the United States and Iran.

Oil markets have reacted strongly to the uncertainty. Prices for Brent crude, the global benchmark, have risen in six of the past seven trading sessions and are now more than 40% higher than levels seen before recent U.S.-Israeli military actions targeting Iran earlier this year.

A key issue remains the status of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. Efforts to reopen the passage fully to tanker traffic have stalled, adding further pressure to global supply chains. Any disruption in this corridor can quickly affect fuel prices worldwide, including in the United States.

Despite the surge in energy costs, U.S. stock markets have remained relatively stable, hovering near record highs. Strong corporate earnings have helped offset concerns, though investors are closely watching upcoming financial reports from major technology companies, particularly as spending on artificial intelligence continues to rise.

Energy analysts warn that gasoline prices could remain elevated if diplomatic efforts fail to progress or if supply disruptions worsen. While current prices are not yet at historic highs, the upward trend signals growing strain in global energy markets.

For consumers, the increase translates into higher transportation costs and broader inflationary pressure, especially as fuel prices often influence the cost of goods and services.