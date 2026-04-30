Former NBA All-Star John Wall joins Howard University as President of Basketball Operations

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has taken on a new chapter in his basketball career, becoming president of basketball operations at Howard University, according to ESPN. The move marks a return to Washington, D.C., where Wall spent the majority of his professional playing career.

According to reports, Wall will work closely with head coach Kenny Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks to help shape the program’s direction. His responsibilities include overseeing roster strategy, player development, recruitment, and emerging areas like name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, as well as mentoring student-athletes.

Wall’s connection to Howard began earlier this year when he served as an honorary captain for the team. That visit reportedly sparked discussions about his long-term interest in a front-office role, ultimately leading to this appointment.

Howard’s basketball program has seen notable progress in recent years. The team has reached the NCAA Tournament three times in the past four seasons and secured its first-ever tournament win this year with a victory over UMBC, signaling growing competitiveness among mid-major programs.

Wall retired from professional basketball in August after an 11-season NBA career. Best known for his time with the Washington Wizards, he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He later played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

At his peak, Wall was widely regarded as one of the league’s fastest and most dynamic point guards, earning five All-Star selections and an All-NBA Third Team honor in the 2016–17 season. Injuries, however, limited his appearances in the latter part of his career.

His move into a leadership role follows a broader trend of NBA players transitioning into college basketball operations. Figures like Stephen Curry and Trae Young have also taken advisory or administrative roles with their former college programs.

For Wall, the position at Howard offers a chance to impact the next generation of players while helping elevate one of the nation’s top historically Black colleges and universities.