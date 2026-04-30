Lexie Brown says she’s received death threats over Klay Thompson affair rumors

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown says that she has gotten death threats after being accused of having an affair with Klay Thompson.

The 31-year-old professional basketball player spoke to Fox News about being hit by the cheating rumors, which she has denied any involvement with. And now, she is calling out both Megan The Stallion and Thompson for not speaking out on her behalf and “allowing her to get dragged through the mud” over a matter that doesn’t concern her.

“Today, I’m still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false,” she said to Fox News.

WNBA player Lexie Brown, who was the subject of recent viral affair rumors with NBA star Klay Thompson, spoke out to me against Klay for not disputing the rumors himself. Lexie says she has received death threats and even her family has been harassed after the rumors started. pic.twitter.com/tob2d9TA1b — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) April 30, 2026

She continued, “I wouldn’t have minded if either one of them came out and said it because at the end of the day, they’re the ones that are in the relationship. They’re the ones that are dealing with this, and they’re the ones who are communicating with each other. So one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me.”

Brown said that the situation has become serious enough to cause her to hire protection.

“I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I’ve had to hire security to travel with me places, so it got to a point where I just was scared for myself,” she said, adding that she feels she has been overlooked during a “massive outcry for protecting Black women.”

The explosive news of Megan and Thompson’s breakup came last weekend, after the “Freak Nasty” rapper posted an Instagram story confirming the end of her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks player. In the post, she cited cheating, mood swings, and Thompson saying he can’t commit to a monogamous relationship as some of the reasons. She also revealed to the press that the two split over Thompson’s infidelity, leading internet sleuths to make guesses as to who else Thompson may have been involved with.

Thompson has not spoken publicly about the breakup.



