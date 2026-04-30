Twitch streamer Minister Zay struck by car during cross-country faith walk to raise funds for underprivileged youth

A cross-country charity journey took a dangerous turn when Isaiah Thomas, known online as “Minister Zay,” was struck by a vehicle while livestreaming his walk from Philadelphia to California, according to Philadelphia’s Fox29.

Thomas, a pastor and Twitch streamer, had set out on a roughly 3,000-mile “faith walk” aimed at raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. His journey, which he has been broadcasting daily, reached its 33rd day when the incident occurred in Indiana.

According to reports, Thomas was walking along the roadside with an escort vehicle behind him using hazard lights for visibility and safety. A separate vehicle then rear-ended the escort car, pushing it forward into Thomas and the cart he was using to carry supplies. The collision was captured live on his stream.

Despite the severity of the crash, Thomas survived and later shared multiple updates from a hospital bed, reassuring supporters that he was in stable condition. “Checking on me. God is the greatest. I’m good,” he said in a video message, adding that he was undergoing medical tests.

The incident has drawn concern from followers who had been tracking his journey online. Thomas had been using the walk not only as a personal act of faith but also as a fundraising effort. Proceeds from the campaign are intended to support students pursuing education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and to help fund a proposed initiative known as HMBL (Humble) University, a trade school concept for underserved youth.

While no official timeline has been given for his return to the road, Thomas has made it clear he plans to continue the journey once he recovers. His determination to complete the walk remains unchanged, even after the accident.

Authorities have not released further details about the drivers involved or any potential charges related to the crash. The focus, for now, remains on Thomas’s recovery and the continuation of a journey that has drawn attention for both its purpose and resilience.