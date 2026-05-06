Barack Obama opens up about ‘genuine tension’ Trump era politics has created in his household

Barack Obama is still carrying the weight of American politics inside his own home.

In a new feature for “The New Yorker,” written by Peter Slevin, the 44th president opened up about how the constant pressure to respond to Donald Trump has created “tension” between him and Michelle Obama. As theGrio previously reported, Obama addressed Trump’s AI-generated video depicting him and Michelle as apes, choosing the high road while noting his wife and children didn’t sign up for that kind of treatment, and Trump has continued to make the Obamas a recurring target, sharing posts calling Michelle racist just weeks after that video. Obama was candid about the impact of the demands made of him to weigh in politically so far removed from office.

“It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her,” Barack said of Michelle’s feelings about the relentless calls for him to weigh in on Trump’s presidency. “I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other Presidents,” Barack said of Michelle’s feelings about the relentless calls for him to weigh in on Trump’s presidency.

“She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives.”

Obama has returned to the campaign trail for consecutive Democratic cycles, cutting ads and appearing directly with candidates, all while fielding pressure to be a more vocal counterweight to Trump. He said he resists going further because he doesn’t want to become a political commentator rather than a leader. “For me to function like Jon Stewart, even once a week, just going off, just ripping what was happening — which, by the way, I’m glad Jon’s doing it — then I’m not a political leader, I’m a commentator,” he said.

The Obama marriage tension Trump has stirred sits within a larger pattern. The couple has been open over the years about the strain that public life places on their relationship, and the divorce rumors that have trailed them since Michelle skipped Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025. She has addressed those rumors directly and repeatedly, making clear the marriage is solid.

Other Democrats who spoke to The New Yorker for the same piece said Michelle entering politics remains a well-intentioned but unrealistic hope. “I would say that we are all a little naïve if we think that can happen again,” said Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, who is set to retire. “There’s nostalgia for him, yet — how can I put this? — in the political world that I’m in, there is an understanding that we are in a different time.” For now, the Obama marriage tension Trump helped create remains one of the quieter costs of Barack’s continued public role.