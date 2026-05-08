Trump calls for Hakeem Jeffries to face charges over ‘maximum warfare’ remarks

President Donald Trump, on Thursday, called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to be charged with “inciting violence” following comments Jeffries made about Democratic redistricting efforts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to Politico.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump accused Democrats of promoting dangerous political rhetoric and specifically targeted Jeffries over his use of the phrase “maximum warfare” during discussions about congressional redistricting strategies. Trump’s post included an image of Jeffries speaking at a political event alongside another image tied to the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The president appeared to suggest a connection between Jeffries’ remarks and the shooting incident that occurred several days later, though no evidence has been publicly presented linking the Democratic leader to the attack. Authorities investigating the shooting have not indicated any political figures were involved.

Trump described Jeffries as “Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries” in the social media post and argued that Democrats were escalating political tensions nationwide. The comments mark another instance in which Trump has publicly urged legal action against political opponents.

Jeffries responded Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, dismissing Trump’s remarks and criticizing the administration over economic concerns. The New York Democrat referenced rising consumer costs and gas prices while also mentioning the New York Knicks’ playoff run.

The controversy comes amid growing partisan battles over congressional maps across several states. Jeffries recently promoted a Democratic strategy aimed at aggressively countering Republican-led redistricting efforts after Democrats advanced a new congressional map proposal in Virginia. Republicans have characterized the effort as politically motivated.

Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of encouraging hostile rhetoric following multiple violent incidents in recent years, including the assassination attempts he faced during the 2024 presidential campaign. Democrats, meanwhile, have accused Trump of intensifying political division through his own rhetoric and legal threats against opponents.

The latest exchange highlights the increasingly heated political environment as both parties prepare for the 2026 elections, with redistricting and control of the House of Representatives expected to remain central campaign issues.