Jamie Foxx set to welcome third child, first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx is preparing to become a father again. According to PEOPLE, the Oscar-winning actor, comedian and singer is expecting his third child and first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Foxx, 58, is already the father of two daughters from previous relationships: 32-year-old Corinne Foxx and 17-year-old Anelise Bishop.

Foxx shares Corinne with former partner Connie Kline and Anelise with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis. Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken about how important fatherhood is to him, often describing himself as a proud “girl dad.”

Foxx and Huckstepp were first publicly linked in 2023 after they were spotted dining together in Malibu, California. PEOPLE later confirmed the pair were dating. Although reports surfaced in early 2025 claiming the couple had separated during a particularly busy stretch in Foxx’s career, the two were later seen together again several times throughout the year.

In April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together, fueling speculation that they had reconciled. Months later, they were also seen spending time together in Miami with friends.

The baby news comes during a major period in Foxx’s personal and professional life. In recent years, the actor made headlines after suffering a serious medical emergency in 2023 while filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” in Atlanta. Foxx later revealed that he experienced a brain bleed that led to a stroke, though he eventually recovered and returned to work.

During an emotional speech at the 2025 BET Awards, where he received the Ultimate Icon Honor, Foxx thanked his daughters for helping him through his health crisis. He credited Corinne and Anelise with supporting and protecting him during his recovery.

Despite years in the spotlight, Foxx has largely kept his personal relationships private. Neither he nor Huckstepp has publicly commented further on the pregnancy announcement.