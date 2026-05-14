Gov. Andy Beshear declares ‘racism still exists in America’ as the South draws Black voters out of power

All eyes are on Democratic governors as Republican-led states in the South move in droves to redraw congressional maps that carve out Black and Brown voters, following the controversial Supreme Court ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

During an exclusive interview with theGrio, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who decried the court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais as “shameful” and declared “racism still exists in America,” says Democratic governors across the country are the “last line of defense” as Republican governors and state legislatures rush to redistrict maps in order to aid President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t like having to redistrict, but we cannot unilaterally disarm. What this administration is doing to the country is far too destructive,” says Beshear, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

Acknowledging the pain and anger many Black communities are feeling throughout the South as Republicans move to eliminate majority-Black districts in former Confederate states like Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia, Beshear, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, tells theGrio, “This decision pushes our country back and undoes so much progress outside of the awful impact it has on minority representation in Congress.”

In theGrio’s conversation with the two-term governor, Beshear says he, like many Democrats, would like to see reforms to the Supreme Court and that any Democrat running for president in 2028 should be prepared to take action on voting rights on week one inside the White House.

“Voting is the bedrock of our democracy, and over our history, it’s been denied or made more difficult for far too many, for far too long,” he said.

Read theGrio’s interview with Governor Andy Beshear in full below.

TheGrio: The Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais essentially argues it’s OK to gerrymander Black voters for political reasons, and it raises the bar for Black and Brown voters to prove racism at a time when we know racism isn’t always as explicit. Justice Alito, in his majority opinion, essentially argues that the racism of Jim Crow is over. What do you think of the merits of the case that led to this wave of gerrymandering that we’re seeing right now?

Gov. Andy Beshear: “I believe that the decision by the Supreme Court is shameful. A year and a half ago, one of the honors of my life was getting invited to the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma. I got to be a southern governor marching with those brave foot soldiers, not a southern governor on the other side with state police ready to cause harm. I met so many of those foot soldiers that had sacrificed so much and can’t imagine how it must feel after putting their bodies and lives on the line to awaken the American people, to see this Supreme Court tear away the hard-earned victory and progress that they have made.

Of course racism still exists in the United States of America. We have a president that claims it doesn’t exist, but shows us what it looks like every day. I recognize that I’ll never be able to feel what racism or discrimination feels like, but I can listen. I can hear. I can surround myself with people that know, and I can take intentional steps, like we have in Kentucky to move forward for everyone. But this decision pushes our country back and undoes so much progress, outside of the awful impact it has on minority representation in Congress. Minority representation in Congress makes us better. Diversity of thought and experiences get us to better decisions. It makes people feel more vested and heard in their government. But it also just creates a wild, wild west of partisan gerrymandering whenever and for whatever reason. And that’s not healthy for the country at all.”

TheGrio: How are you, as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and your fellow Democratic governors discussing the aftermath of this? And are you urging other Democratic governors to get into this redistricting battle to counter the wave of southern states eliminating majority-Black districts?

Gov. Beshear:“It’s a decision that every governor is looking at, but let me say it also shows the importance of having a Democratic governor. If we have a Democratic governor in Georgia in the future, they could veto maps that would wipe out minority-majority districts. Kentucky, which has a supermajority Republican legislature, is not going to redistrict. Why? Because I’m a Democratic governor, and I’m not calling them back into session. And so having a Democratic governor right now is not just the last line of defense against this Trump administration, that means that there is an opportunity to do the right thing, to not lose the progress we fought so hard for. Certainly, I supported [Governor] Gavin Newsom and his push in California. I don’t like having to redistrict, but we cannot unilaterally disarm. What this administration is doing to the country is far too destructive. It’s impacting every single one of our families with rising costs, and we simply have to push back against a Congress that will not do their job. They put their hand on a Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution, and refuse to do so every day.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Andy Beshear, Governor, Kentucky speaks at the National Action Network’s annual convention on April 11, 2026 in New York City. A horde of 2028 Democratic presidential hopefuls will descend on a Sheraton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan this week for Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, nearly two years before the first primary votes will be cast. Photographer (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

TheGrio: Black Democrats, civil rights leaders, and voting rights advocates have expressed deep pain and anger over this ruling, but they’re also demanding that white Democrats meet the moment and not leave it to Black leaders to do the fighting. In Tennessee, we saw this multi-racial, multi-generational pushback when Republicans passed their new map. How important is it for all communities to see that this is not just an issue for Black and Brown communities, and as a leader yourself, how do you see your role in that?

Gov. Beshear: “Oh, it’s critical. It’s critical that we all come together and push back against what the Supreme Court and this administration are doing, that we recognize that racism still exists in America, that there is not equal opportunity for everyone out there. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by a diverse group of leaders that make up my cabinets. It’s one of the reasons we were able to remove the statue of [former President of Confederate States of America] Jefferson Davis from our Capitol Rotunda, that I signed an executive order based on the Crown Act for state employees, so that no one’s discriminated against for their hairstyle. My legislature won’t make Juneteenth a holiday, so I made it an executive branch holiday and encouraged the private sector to recognize it as well. It’s why we were able to restore voting rights to over 200,000 Kentuckians that can now participate in our great democracy, and why I jumped at the chance to build the first hospital in our largest African-American community in 150 years. Last year, its first-year in operation, it saw 60,000 people. I mean, when we have the diversity of thought and leadership, when we are listening to each other, when everyone can participate and has a seat at the table, we make much better progress, and we make it for everyone and at no one’s expense.”

TheGrio: Many are questioning the legitimacy of the Supreme Court after the Callais ruling, and among other rulings before it. The court also subsequently allowed Louisiana and Alabama to quickly redraw their maps. As a result, some are calling for reforms to the Supreme Court. Do you believe the court is engaging in political activity to deliberately aid the President and Republicans? And do you support calls for some type of reform to the court?

Gov. Beshear: “I do not think the majority of this court is following the rule of law. And I don’t think when they deny that racism exists in modern America, that they are in tune with reality. I think we have now hit the time where we need a fix-the-country-type of constitutional amendment. We needed in the past, and I believe now could be the time for a big push. It should undo what the Supreme Court just did to the Voting Rights Act, and should ensure that we have nonpartisan drawing of districts moving forward. If we’re going to do that, it should include overturning Citizens United so we can actually put elections back in the hands of the voters. We got to look at term limits across the board, including for the Supreme Court, so a president can’t game it and put a partisan on who would serve for 30 plus years. I think it’s time, and in the past, we’ve had to do that to better our country. We’re going to need to do so again.”

TheGrio: For those looking to lead the country in 2028, how paramount should voting rights reform be in their Democratic platform?

Gov. Beshear: “Oh, I think it’s critical, and it’s got to be right there at the top. I believe the next Democratic president should sign an EO (executive order) on voting rights in his or her first week in office. Voting is the bedrock of our democracy, and over our history, it’s been denied or made more difficult for far too many, for far too long. If we love the United States of America, if we’re patriots, if we love democracy, then we’ve got to put voting rights front and center, because everybody deserves to be a part.”

TheGrio: President Trump has made words like “diversity” and “inclusion” dirty words, and has embraced a white grievance politics. Given the outcome of Louisiana v. Callais, how important is it for Democrats to help the public consciousness sort of reframe the messaging on things like race and DEI as we’ve seen under this current White House?

Gov. Beshear: “It’s time we get back to believing that everyone are God’s children, that we are all each other’s brothers and sisters, that we get back to the parables of the good Samaritan, where two people who look different, pray different, think different, vote different, are still taught to care about each other and believe that the other person counts. I vetoed every anti-DEI bill that’s come to my desk because I believe diversity is a good thing and never a bad thing. Inclusion is something we’re all taught in kindergarten, and this idea that to provide more opportunity for everyone means taking something away from someone is not true, and we can push policies that provide more opportunity for everyone. And I think that’s what the American people are looking for right now. Everyone is struggling to make ends meet. Everybody is struggling to pay the grocery bill. Everybody wants a country where the average age of first-time homeownership isn’t 40 years old — and it’s worse in some communities. And so I hope now is the time that, especially Democrats, can give voice to the fact that all of our communities matter, and that we should be investing in each and every one. And there is no question that the policies of this current administration are discriminatory and wrong.”