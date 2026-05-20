Chloë Bailey ‘Strung’ trailer has fans ready for her scream queen era

The first trailer for the upcoming Peacock thriller dropped this week, offering audiences a tense first look at the new film from director Malcolm D. Lee. Known for beloved comedies like “Girls Trip” and “The Best Man,” Lee appears to be pivoting into darker territory with the stylish psychological thriller.

In the film, Bailey stars as a gifted violinist who lands what initially seems like a dream opportunity: giving music lessons to the youngest member of a wealthy and mysterious family. But the trailer quickly reveals that the job comes wrapped in secrets, manipulation, and mounting danger, as her character begins unraveling psychologically inside the family’s sprawling estate.

The cast is stacked with Black Hollywood talent, including Lynn Whitfield, Coco Jones, Anna Diop and Lucien Laviscount. The film is also backed by an unexpected combination of producers, with Lee, Tyler Perry, Tim Palen, Dominique Telson and Jason Blum joining forces under their Peachtree & Vine and Blumhouse banners in association with Blackmaled Productions.

“I love a good suspense thriller and a solid narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats,” Lee said via statement. “I hadn’t had the privilege of directing a film in this genre, but when I read Alan McElroy’s script, I knew I had to dip my toe in this water.”

“The countless times I reacted out loud while reading the script’s twists and turns motivated me to put my own stamp on this evergreen genre and add to the pantheon of psychological thrillers,” he continued. “‘Strung’ draws you in with a combination of lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers – that is, if your heart and nerves can withstand the suspense.”

STRUNG — Pictured: (l-r) Chloe Bailey as Laila — (Photo by: Ilze Kitshoff/Blumhouse)

Fans will recall this isn’t Bailey’s first foray into the horror genre, the multi-talented entertainer previously starred alongside Dominique Fishback in the Prime Video series “Swarm.” If the trailer is any indication, there’s no shortage of creepy characters in “Strung.” Between the masked child and the ominous stares from her mother, Chloë girl you are in danger!

“Strung” will premiere as the opening night film at the American Black Film Festival on May 27 before debuting on Peacock on June 26.