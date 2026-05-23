‘I did partake in the inhumanity’: Candace Owens apologizes to Hunter Biden for past comments about addiction

Candace Owens apologized to Hunter Biden for making harmful comments about his addiction.

Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, was a guest on Owens’ show this week to discuss the public storm around his drug use, his relationship with conservative media, and the laptop scandal. Though the two were formerly at odds, it appears they smoothed things over during this sit-down, even to the point where Owens walked back her previous comments attacking him.

“I feel like I have to say, like, I’m really sorry that I contributed to that,” Owens said. “Like I just feel really sh—y. Like, I feel guilty.”

She added, “I just saw you as a caricature and it was definitely feeling gaslit by the political machine.”

Owens acknowledged that she grew up around addiction in her family, and in hindsight realized she was making fun of a disease that she was familiar with, and that was “relatable” to many people.

“I did partake in just the inhumanity of just, ‘Look at this guy, at the worst moment of his life, like, with prostitutes, he’s on crack, he’s on drugs, and we should make fun of him because it makes us feel good or it makes us feel like we’re somehow beating the machine.’ And that, it was, I think a really warped viewpoint, and hearing you speak about it today, I’m just like, wow, that is so gross that I partook,” she said.

Owens said she’s “come a long way” since she targeted Biden, and the two seemed to turn over a new leaf. They bonded over their Catholic faith, Biden praised her crusade for the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, and he wholeheartedly accepted her apology.

“For you to say that to me, I truly mean it just from a purely selfish point of view. It means the world,” Biden said.

In recent months, and especially after Kirk’s murder, Owens has positioned herself as independent from the pro-Trump figures that she previously associated with. Now spreading conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death, saying it was an “inside job,” and targeting French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife with unproven claims that she is transgender, Owens has become a fierce critic of MAGA, even making herself an enemy of the president.

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” President Trump said on Truth Social in April. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

Owens has also become critical of the administration’s actions, from its support of Israel to Trump’s war in Iran.