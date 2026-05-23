‘It’s a bittersweet end’: Sherri Shepherd shares emotional goodbye to daytime talk show

Sherri Shepherd has given her final sendoff to her daytime talk show, “Sherri.”

In a post on Instagram on Friday (May 22), the comedian, actor, and host shared a video of herself walking around an empty set, flashing back to scenes when the seats were filled with an energetic audience, and Shepherd, just as animated, was talking about the latest pop culture news from her hot pink chair.

“Family!!!! Thank you so much for all of the love and support over these last 4 years,” she wrote in the caption. It was a bittersweet end to a life I got to know so well.”

The final episode of “Sherri” aired on Thursday, May 21. Though this new message from Shepherd marked an official sign-off from her show, which she hosted for four years, she teased that this would not be the last we see of her.

“But here is to new beginnings…if you thought you were sick of me before just you wait,” she said.

After four seasons, it was announced in February that “Sherri” would be canceled. Its syndication house, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, explained in a statement to People that the show ended not because it was unsuccessful, but because of the “evolving daytime television landscape.”

“[It] does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” the statement read. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Shepherd reassured her followers and fans that they would see her soon, and that she wouldn’t “go down without a fight.”

“I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of ‘Sherri,’” she said during a guest appearance on “The View.”

A month after the news broke of the show’s cancellation, Shepherd inked a deal with Lifetime for an upcoming film, which she will star in and executive produce called “Angel in the Rubble.” She also received her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame this year, celebrating a three-decade-long career in the industry, hosting daytime shows, acting, and doing stand-up.