‘Bronica’ is back: Brandy brings out Monica for a ’90s flashback at Roots Picnic

Brandy did not simply perform at Roots Picnic. She turned back the hands of time to remind Philadelphia exactly why her voice has shaped more than 30 years of R&B.

During her festival set, the singer welcomed Monica to the stage, giving fans another moment from the duo whose shared history continues to grow beyond “The Boy Is Mine.” The surprise appearance comes ahead of Brandy and Monica’s upcoming headlining performance at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, where they will take the stage together on Saturday, July 4.

After the Roots Picnic moment, Monica shared a photo of herself and Brandy on set, writing, “Brandy I promised you I would be there,” before referencing their middle names, “Rayana & Denise,” and adding the hashtag “#BRONICA.”

“You were electrifying on stage! I’m SO proud of you & Will Always Support You,” Monica wrote in the post, praising Brandy as “an example of true resilience & perseverance.”

That support felt especially meaningful during a set built around Brandy’s beginning. The performance was themed as a rewind to 1994, the year the then-teenage singer released her self-titled debut album and introduced a voice that would go on to influence generations of R&B artists.

Her set traveled through several eras of her catalog, including “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” “Put That on Everything,” and “Who Is She 2 U,” offering fans a live reminder that Brandy’s legacy extends far beyond any single hit, collaboration, or decade.

Even her wardrobe carried history. Brandy was styled in Cross Colours, the Black-founded streetwear brand launched by Carl Jones and TJ Walker in 1989 under the message “Clothing Without Prejudice.” With its bright color blocking, oversized silhouettes, and socially conscious designs, the label became part of the visual language of ’90s Black youth culture, appearing on artists and television stars throughout the era in which Brandy first emerged.

For a performance looking back at 1994, Cross Colours was not simply a costume choice. It was a cultural timestamp. Brandy appeared on stage dressed in the language of the world that first embraced her: colorful, youthful, unapologetically Black, and deeply connected to R&B and hip-hop style.

The moment also became a family affair. Brandy’s mother and longtime manager, Sonja Norwood, was present, along with the singer’s daughter, Sy’rai Smith. In her own post after the performance, Brandy thanked the village that continues to help carry her career, offering special praise to her mother.

“You have been the foundation beneath every dream, the steady light through every season,” Brandy wrote. “You are, and always will be, the GOAT.”

That visible support system appeared to extend beyond family. Kehlani, who also performed at Roots Picnic, celebrated Brandy in the comments, writing that the veteran singer “murked it.”

The admiration is especially fitting considering Brandy’s continued influence on Kehlani’s music. Last year, Brandy appeared on a remix of Kehlani’s hit “Folded,” and the two reunited musically again on “I Need You,” a track from Kehlani’s 2026 self-titled album. Their collaborations put a clear line between Brandy’s signature layered vocals and the R&B artists carrying that tradition forward.

At Roots Picnic, that lineage was on full display. Brandy honoring the girl who arrived in 1994, Monica showing up as both collaborator and sister, Kehlani cheering on one of her musical influences, and three generations of Norwood women witnessing the moment together.