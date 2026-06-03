Cassie Ventura reveals she has relocated outside the United States a year after testifying against Diddy

Cassie Ventura Fine says she has left the United States and has no plans to return, according to a court filing submitted as part of an ongoing legal dispute involving a former male escort.

The disclosure comes roughly a year after Ventura Fine testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial, where she spent four days on the witness stand describing their former relationship. According to USA TODAY, the filing was submitted in Ventura Fine’s ongoing legal battle with Clayton Howard, a former male escort who says he participated in sexual encounters involving both Ventura Fine and Combs. Howard is suing Ventura Fine, while she has sought to move the case from California to New York.

“I am not a resident of the State of California. I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States,” Ventura Fine, 39, wrote in the declaration. She did not disclose her current country of residence but said moving the case to New York would make attending proceedings “significantly more convenient.”

Ventura Fine became a central figure in the federal case against Combs, whose criminal trial brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding their former relationship.

Combs, 56, was found guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison. A new case involving Combs is currently under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

While Ventura Fine disclosed that she now lives outside the United States and does not intend to return, the filing offered no details about where she has relocated.