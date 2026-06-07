Boosie Badazz excludes transgender women from pool party, drawing criticism during Pride Month

Boosie Badazz is drawing criticism after announcing that transgender women would not be allowed to attend an upcoming adults-only pool party.

The Louisiana rapper shared the policy with a now-deleted post on X while promoting the event on social media. The post read: “SORRY NO TRANNYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY. WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam’s apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS. I tried to be respectful I said MS.” After receiving backlash online, Boosie later posted a follow-up video defending his position and reiterating that transgender women would not be welcome at the gathering, and would be “checked” like a clear bag policy.

The comments quickly sparked criticism during Pride Month, when LGBTQ communities across the country celebrate visibility, advocacy, and inclusion.

In the follow-up video, Boosie argued that he has the right to determine who attends his private event, a stance that drew both support and condemnation across social media.

For many observers, the controversy was less surprising than familiar.

TheGrio has previously reported on several instances in which the rapper faced backlash over comments about LGBTQ people. In 2020, Boosie drew criticism after publicly speaking out against former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union’s support of Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, after she came out as transgender. The rapper later made headlines for comments directed at rapper Lil Nas X and for publicly supporting DaBaby following the artist’s controversial remarks about LGBTQ people at the 2021 Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Over the years, those incidents have fueled broader conversations about LGBTQ acceptance, masculinity, and inclusion within hip-hop culture and Black communities.

The latest controversy arrives amid ongoing national debates surrounding transgender rights and visibility. Across the country, lawmakers and advocacy groups continue to clash over issues ranging from healthcare access and anti-discrimination protections to participation in sports and public accommodations.

While Boosie’s supporters have defended his right to set the rules for his event, critics argue that publicly excluding transgender women contributes to the stigmatization of an already marginalized community.

The discussion highlights a tension that frequently emerges when conversations about LGBTQ inclusion intersect with questions of personal beliefs, culture, and freedom of expression.

For Black LGBTQ advocates, those conversations carry particular weight. Black transgender women continue to face disproportionately high rates of violence, discrimination, and economic hardship, making public rhetoric from influential figures especially significant.

Whether viewed as a matter of personal preference or discrimination, Boosie’s comments have once again placed the rapper at the center of a debate that extends far beyond music.

And during Pride Month, that debate continues to play out in real time.