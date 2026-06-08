Barack Obama and Malcolm Gladwell launch podcast exploring Reconstruction’s unfinished promise

Former President Barack Obama and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell are teaming up for a new podcast series that examines one of the most consequential periods in American history: Reconstruction.

The eight-part series, “Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise,” premiered on Audible on June 5 and explores the turbulent years following the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. The project is a collaboration between The History Channel, Higher Ground—the media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama—Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries, and Audible.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be available exclusively on Audible before rolling out across major podcast platforms beginning June 18, with episodes released through July 16.

The podcast examines how the United States attempted to rebuild itself after the Civil War, focusing on the political, social and cultural struggles that emerged as formerly enslaved Black Americans sought full citizenship and equal rights. Historians often view Reconstruction as a pivotal period whose successes and failures continue to shape modern America.

“The Reconstruction Era was a brief but pivotal and turbulent chapter in our nation’s history, one that is often overlooked, even though its consequences are still felt today,” Obama said in a statement released ahead of the podcast’s debut.

“In confronting this period honestly, I hope audiences can rediscover an essential part of our past and remember that even in moments of deep conflict and contradiction, persistence and perseverance remain powerful sources of hope,” he added.

The series opens and closes with conversations between Obama and Gladwell and features commentary from a range of historians, writers and cultural commentators. Contributors include Jelani Cobb, Eric Foner, Kellie Carter Jackson, Ashley C. Ford, Manisha Sinha, Kidada Williams, Kai Wright, David Blight and comedian Wyatt Cenac.

Producers say each episode draws from historical records, personal letters, court documents, eyewitness accounts and archival material to provide a deeper understanding of the era and its enduring influence on contemporary American life.

The project is part of Higher Ground’s ongoing partnership with Audible, which has previously produced several acclaimed audio series, including “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” and “The Wonder of Stevie.”

The podcast also aligns with The History Channel’s broader initiative commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.